USGA, R&A finalize golf rules changes for 2019

The United States Golf Association and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club have finalized their changes to the rules of golf effective next year, and there’s good news for golfers frustrated by the stroke and distance penalty for lost balls or those hit out of bounds.

Local rules committees will now have the option of allowing players to drop laterally as near as possible to the spot where a ball was lost or hit out of bounds, with a two-stroke penalty in the past, players were required to go back to the spot from where they hit the ball.

The two governing bodies for the rules said in a statement released on Monday tha the measure would help pace of play since it doesn’t require players to go back to a tee to hit another shot.

The measure is not intended to be used at what the joint news release called “higher levels of play, such as professional or elite-level competitions.”

Other rule changes:

• Players can take drops from knee height, instead of holding the ball straight out at arm’s level.

• The penalty for accidentally hitting a ball twice in one shot has been removed. Golfers will simply count the one stroke they made to hit the ball.

• Golfers will take relief using the longest club in their bags, but not putters.

The changes will take affect on Jan. 1, 2019, along with those previously announced, such as having the option to leave a flagstick in the hole when putting; eliminating the penalty for accidentally moving the ball on a putting surface of when searching for a ball; repairing spike marks on a green; eliminating the penalty for touching the line of a putt; no penalty for moving loose impediments in bunkers or hazards; reducing the time allowed to search for a lost ball from five minutes to three; and relying on a player’s “reasonable judgment” when estimating or measuring a spot, point, line, area or distance, even if video evidence later shows it to be wrong.

“We’re thankful for the golfers, administrators and everyone in the game who took the time to provide us with great insight and thoughtful feedback,” said Thomas Pagel, USGA Senior Director of Rules & Amateur Status. “We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the new Rules ahead of the education process and their implementation.”

