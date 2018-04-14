USGA seeks volunteers

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open will be played a couple hours from Myrtle Beach at the Country Club of Charleston next May 30-June 2, and the United States Golf Association opened volunteer registration late last week.

The USGA is seeking approximately 2,500 volunteers to fill positions on 17 committees, including marshals, players services, leaderboards and merchandise. Volunteer assignments for these committees occur on a first-come, first-served basis, so interested volunteers should visit uswomensopen.com/2019uswo and click on the “Volunteers” tab, which also provides comprehensive committee descriptions.

All volunteers will need to purchase the volunteer package for $85. It includes one championship golf shirt, jacket, hat or visor, water bottle and volunteer credential valid for all seven days of the championship, as well as access to volunteer hospitality with complimentary food, snacks and beverages on the days they volunteer. Each volunteer will be asked to complete four 5-6 hour shifts through the duration of the tournament.

The 74th Women’s Open will be the first of four championships the USGA is bringing to the Carolinas next year. Others are the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., from May 16-19; U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C., from Aug. 12-18; and U.S. Senior Amateur at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C., from Aug. 24-29.

The USGA is accepting volunteer inquiries for those tournaments, which haven’t yet opened volunteer registration.

TNS