Uson shines in Calasiao karate meet

Jude Michael Uson of Wado Ryu Karate Pilipinas won two gold medals in the 1st Vice Mayor Mahadeva Das Mesina Karate Championships on Tuesday at the Robinson’s Place event center in Calasiao, Pangasinan.

The 16-year old karateka from San Fabian, Pangasinan executed the Pinan Godan kata (form) flawlessly to score 8.1 points in the boys’ intermediate 16-above and 8.0 in the advance kata divisions.

“I am extremely happy and did not expect to win today because some of my opponents are my teammates and they’re very good also,” said Uson, an incoming Grade 11 student at the University of Luzon.

Uson’s teammate JZ Singsing won the silver while Ren Bistudio of Wado Ryu and Elmer De Leon of Mc Shorin Ryu both finished third in the intermediate division.

In the boy’s intermediate 10-12 years kata, Vishujana Mesina of Wado Ryu defeated Jonas Russel Ragenil and Jevi Ashcroft Thadani of Baguio City, who finished second and third, respectively.

Other winners in intermediate kata divisions were Shane Vasquez (boys’ 7-9 years), Yuahna Jane Bulatao (girl’s’ 16-above), Khyssa Paltep (girl’s 13-15), and Blessary Montemayor (girl’s 10-12).

In the novice kata division, the gold medal winners were Patrick Del Pilar (boys’ 16-above), Jp Singsing (boy’s 13-15), Mararose Peckley (girl’s 16-above), and Aeeka Corpuz (girl’s 13-15).

“We came up with this tournament to promote the sport of karate here in our town and province. We want more kids to engage in this kind of activity, which promotes camaraderie and discipline among our youth. This is our initiative to give them importance,” said Mesina in an interview after the opening ceremonies, which was led by Calasiao Mayor Joseph Arman Bauzon and other town officials.

The tournament was an opportunity for Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) Vice-President Alejandro Enrico Vasquez to scout players for the Batang Pinoy as well as Philippine National Games.

“This kind of event helps us determine players that will play in regional and national games. This is also part of our grassroots development program here in the province of Pangasinan,” said Vasquez, who is the PKF Director in Region 1.

