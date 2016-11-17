USS Comstock arrives in Subic Bay

Subic Bay: USS Comstock (LSD 45) with Marines of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit will visit Subic Bay to provide the crew and Marines an opportunity to rest and recuperate after nearly a month and a half at sea. Subic Bay marks the second port visit for the Comstock after departing Naval Station San Diego on October 14. Several Filipino-American sailors and Marines will also spend time with their families and experience the local culture while learning about their own heritage. “I am very proud that my first port visit as the Commanding Officer of the Comstock was to my birthplace, Guam, and I’m even more honored that our next port visit will be to the country where my mother and father were born – the Philippines,” said Comstock Commanding Officer Cmdr. Gervy Alota. “It will be a fantastic opportunity for my crew to enjoy and learn about the history and culture of the Philippines and to strengthen the already close ties between our two nations. I look forward to reuniting with my family and forming new friendships with the people of Subic Bay.” Comstock and other ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group are on a routine patrol in the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region. The Comstock is based out of Naval Station San Diego, California. The 11th MEU is based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.