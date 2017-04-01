USS Fitzgerald in brief call at Subic port

THE Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived on Friday in Subic Bay for a brief port call and minor repairs.

The United States Embassy in Manila said the brief port call highlights the strong community and military connections between the Philippines and the US.

According to the Embassy, the ship’s crew will use the stop to conduct some minor repairs with the assistance of Philippine companies.

The US and Philippines continue to build upon their 70-year history of partnership through defense cooperation, port visits, and military training activities.

Both American and Philippine militaries have worked together on areas of mutual interest including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counter terrorism, cyber security, and maritime security.

USS Fitzgerald is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.