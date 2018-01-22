UST alumni cites Mocha Uson for gov’t service; award stirs controversy

PRESIDENTIAL Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson was given a special award by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) alumni association on Sunday.

Uson, who graduated from UST with a degree of medical technology in 1998, was awarded the Thomasian Alumni for Government Service, along with fellow alumni Health Secretary Francisco Duque, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, and Sen. Joel Villanueva.

“Maraming salamat po sa UST Alumni Association sa pagbigay sa akin ng ‘Gawad Thomasian Alumni in Government Service’. Isa po itong karangalan,” (Thank you to the UST Alumni Association for giving me the Gawad Thomasian Alumni in Government Service award. It is such an honor.) Uson said on her Facebook page. “Inaalay ko po ang award na ito sa aking ina at sa ating mga ordinaryong Pilipino!” (I dedicate this award to my mother and to every ordinary Filipino citizen.)

UST alumni association Henry Tenedero told the University’s publication, The Varsitarian, that the awardees were “handpicked” by the presidents of alumni associations of the University’s colleges and faculties.

“We are hoping that this award will inspire you to live the Thomasian core values more in your public service,” Tenedero said. “Whether you’re living it or not is not for us to say.”

Uson’s award drew widespread condemnation among the UST students and fellow alumni.

In an official statement on Facebook, the UST Central Student Council condemned the action, saying that Uson does not deserve this award that is supposed to be for outstanding Thomasian alumni.

“The UST CSC strongly denounces the UST Alumni Association’s action of honoring Mocha Uson the Thomasian Award for Government Service,” the Council said.

The Student Council said Uson was the main purveyor of politically-motivated propaganda against the government’s opposition and a citer of fake news.

“The UST CSC urges all Thomasians to fight against the proliferation of false information and to continuously seek for fact-based evidence amidst the denial of truth,” the Council’s statement read. “We encourage everyone to be critical on every information they receive, even if it hails from supposedly-credible sources.”

The post has since been shared over 4,000 times on Facebook.

In his defense to the University’s paper, The Varsitarian, Tenedero said that the award did not present any specific criteria and to them, it was only a graduate of UST that qualified them for the award.

“We never thought of giving it to Uson dahil siya ay controversial or not. Ang amin lang is that you’re a Thomasian graduate,” Tenedero said. ARIC JOHN SY CUA