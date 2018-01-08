UST announces Ayo’s signing as Growling Tigers head coach

University of Santo Tomas (UST) officially announced on Tuesday the arrival of Aldin Ayo to the Growling Tigers’ lair.

In a statement released by the school’s Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA), UST welcomed Ayo as the new head coach of its men’s basketball team.

“As the university moves forward in preparation for the next season, the Thomasian community welcomes the new head coach of the UST Growling Tigers, Coach Aldin Ayo,” it said.

The Tigers’ management, which is primarily backed by transportation group FMR Corporation, began talks with the 40-year old mentor after knowing that his previous contract with De La Salle University would expire in December last year.

UST said that it sought the services of the champion coach for two main reasons: discipline and accomplishment.

”The basketball program that he (Ayo) espouses is based on discipline that gives primary importance to the academic life of the student-athletes, believing that athletes who are hardworking in their studies are likewise those who are able to handle themselves properly both on and off the court,” it said.

”Coach Ayo is a well-accomplished coach, who is likewise more than willing to accomodate the university’s modest salary scheme, thus demonstrating his desire to provide guidance to his players in this educative process outweighs all else.”

The Sorsogon native led Colegio de San Juan de Letran to a National Collegiate Athletic Association crown in 2015 then guided the Green Archers to a University Athletic Association of the Philippines title the following year.

Ayo is a graduate of Letran—a Dominican institution like UST, making him more qualified to fill the position left by coach Boy Sablan, who headed the team in its last two disappointing seasons.

”As a Dominican institution of higher learning, we in UST collaborate with individuals who can help us fulfill our vision to form student-athletes to become not only competitive in their chosen fields, but more importantly respectful of their competitors.”

”We believe that such thrust concurs with the convictions of Coach Ayo, who is himself a product of Dominican education, and whose basketball program supports the image that we in UST wish to draw in the canvass of our student-athletes.”

According to the university’s official student publication The Varsitarian, Ayo is set to sign a six-year deal, which will be officially announced by IPEA on Thursday.