UST blanks La Salle, regains top spot in UAAP

Riding on a strong start, University of Santo Tomas (UST) downed De La Salle University, 2-0, to regain the top spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football on Sunday at the Far Eastern University-Diliman Football Field in Quezon City.

The Golden Booters scored twice in the first half as they overtook idle University of the Philippines (UP) at No. 1 anew.

UST improved to 13 points built on a 4-1-0 win-draw-loss record and a superior goal difference over UP.

It was also the second straight win for the Marjo Allado-mentored team following a goalless stalemate with National University.

The Green Booters absorbed their second defeat and fell to No. 4 with nine points on three wins.

Dexter Benecio opened up the scoring just four minutes past the kickoff after converting a well-placed cross.

Steven Anotado made it a comfortable two-goal cushion in the 31st minute as the veteran striker tapped in Marvin Jake Bricenio’s parried free kick.

Meanwhile, defending champion Ateneo De Manila University vented its ire on University of the East, 5-0.

Star striker Jarvey Gayoso struck a brace while Mario Ceniza, Renzo Gaudiel and Ryan Haosen chipped in a goal apiece as the Blue Booters got back to the winning track.

Ateneo bounced back from a narrow 0-1 loss to UST as it climbed to No. 3 with nine points and a higher goal difference against rival La Salle.

The Red Warriors dropped to No. 7 with their third setback against a win and a draw for four markers.

In the day’s other game, National U notched its second win at the expense of Far Eastern U, 2-0.

Sean Epili and Zyrus Capellan drained the goals in the second half for the Bulldogs, who jumped to No. 5 with seven points.

The Tamaraw Booters suffered their third loss though they stayed at No. 6 with five points on a win and two draws.