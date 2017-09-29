UST breaks Guinness record for largest number of participants to form sentence

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) broke the Guinness World Record on Friday for the largest number of participants to form a sentence.

“What I would like to emphasize here is that we are not just breaking records, we are sending a message,” said Alvin Ringo Reyes, chairman of the Teacher and Education Department and the event organizer.

It took 16, 729 participants to form the sentence “My teacher is my hero” in celebration of National Teachers’ Month. The sentence was formed at exactly 9:25 a.m.

The university broke the current record held by India at 16,550 participants. It also holds the Guinness record of forming the world’s largest human cross.

“We would like to stress that teachers are heroes and there are a lot of faces of heroism among teachers. From the extended work that they do as they go home, for taking the extra time to deepen their expertise, to ensure the integrity of our election by risking their lives and those who are reaching out to indigenous people who require education.” Reyes said.

Reyes said the university would send all the necessary documents to the Guinness headquarters in London and would receive a certification of its feat within two months. ASHLEY JOSE