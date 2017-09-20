UST Civil Law dean visits wake of ‘Atio’

THE dean of the Faculty of Civil Law of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) visited the wake of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd on Wednesday.

Nilo Divina arrived about 3 p.m. at the Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City.

Divina is a member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity, which has been implicated in the death of Castillo, an alleged victim of hazing.

The Castillos, in a statement on Tuesday, said they were holding the fraternity accountable and appealed for its cooperation in finding out the truth behind the killing of the freshman law student.

Co-faculty members accompanied Divino who suspended members and officers of the fraternity after news of Castillo’s death broke.

Aside from Divina, a group of classmates and friends from other school organizations also came to visit.

They all stayed to attend the memorial mass.

Castillo was found dead on Sunday in Manila by one John Paul Solano who brought him to the Chinese General Hospital.

An autopsy showed that Castillo died of cardiac arrest, his badly beaten body indicating that he was a victim of hazing.

Initial investigation showed that Solano was also a law student from UST although he identified himself as a medical technologist from San Lazaro Hospital.

Solano himself is now a principal suspect, according to police, because he allegedly deliberately misled investigators with his inconsistent testimonies. JOVILAND RITA