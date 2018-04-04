UST, DLSU dispute UAAP crown

University of Sto. Tomas (UST) and De La Salle University clash anew at 4 p.m. today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s football championship at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Last season, La Salle ruled the women’s tilt with a 3-1 win over UST in the titular fixture. The Taft-based squad, however, is expected to have a tougher task this year against the determined España-based booters.

Rubio and her Lady Golden Booters are raring to end a six-year title drought and grab their third trophy overall.

UST booked a return ticket to the finals after topping the two-round eliminations with 19 points built on a 6-1-1 win-draw-loss record.

Hans Peter Smit and his Lady Booters, on the other hand, seek to snare their second straight silverware in their third consecutive finals appearance.

Defending champion La Salle finished with 16 points on a 5-1-2 slate.

UST won twice in their two encounters this season. The Lady Golden Booters pulled off a 1-0 stunner in the first round then notched a blowout 5-2 victory in the second round.

Meanwhile, action in the men’s division resumes as Ateneo De Manila University guns for a Final Four berth against semifinals contender University of the East in the opening match at 8 a.m.

In the second game at 2 p.m., playoff-bound and leading University of the Philippines looks to sustain its fiery form as it takes on winless Adamson University.