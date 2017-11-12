UST dominates UAAP judo opener

DEFENDING champions University of Santo Tomas (UST) had a spectacular opening day with 12 total medals in UAAP Season 80 judo competition on Saturday at the De La Salle Zobel Sports Pavilion in Ayala Alabang.

The Tiger Judokas bagged two gold medals, a silver and a bronze in the opener, good for 18 points.

Ateneo de Manila University placed second with 12 points built around a gold, a silver and two bronze medals. De La Salle University was third with 10 points behind a gold and silver medal finish.

Renzo Miguel Cazenas (-90 kg.) surprised La Salle’s Ivan Oleta with an ippon (full point) off a harai throw in the match, which gave UST its first gold medal of the day.

Ateneo’s Alfred Querubin and University of the Philippines’ Leon Avendano completed the podium in the said division.

Heavyweight Dither Tablan (+100 kg.) scored his second gold medal in a row against Ateneo’s Rafael Cadiente with an ippon with 46 seconds left in their match.

UP’s Dillen Herrera bagged the bronze medal.

“We did okay today. I took the blame in our losses because I forgot to explain to them the new rules. But I’m still proud of them,” UST head coach Steve Esteban said.

Ateneo’s Harmon Anthony Tuazon (-81 kg.) bagged the gold medal after edging UST’s Luis San Diego by a yuko (1/8 point). Ateneo’s Hermogenes Arayata IV and University of the Philippines’ Zildijan Munsayac scored bronze medals in the said division.

La Salle’s Keith Reyes slammed UP’s Yiu Man Noah Lee for his team’s lone gold medal of the day. UST’s Kim George and University of the East’s Luis Benitez III settled for bronze medals.

In women’s play, UST scored a total of 30 points off two gold medals, three silvers and three bronze medals. UE was second with 15 points after garnering two gold medals and a silver medal.

UST’s Khrizzie Pabulayan (-48 kg.) edged out teammate Judoka Kimberly Pantoja for the gold medal. UE’s Shaira Batalla and UP’s Brenna Ayson grabbed bronze medals.

Almira Ruiz of UST (-57 kg) also outlasted teammate Devrah Devaras for the gold medal. Ateneo’s Alyssa Chan and UP’s Dianne Bargo garnered bronze medals.

UE’s Claudine Nargatan defeated La Salle’s Charmea Quelino for the -52 kg. gold. UST’s Tracy Jean Honorio and Rhodesa Mae Bayas won the bronze medals.

UE’s Ma. Jeanelane Lopez dethroned UST’s Miam Salvador as the -44 kg. division’s queen, while La Salle’s Camila Cadorna and UST Alexis Belen got the bronzes.