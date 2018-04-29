UST, Enderun notch wins in Fr. Martin Cup

The University of Santo Tomas Tigresses and the Enderun Lady Titans came off with closely fought victories to put away separate rivals last Friday in the opening women’s matches of the 24th Fr. Martin Cup summer tournament at the La Consolacion College gymnasium in Mendiola, Manila.

Misaela Larosa scored the winning basket for the Tigresses in the last 20 seconds, sending the UST to a 52-51 win over Far Eastern University in this cagefest, which is supported by Cocolife.

Larosa fired a game-high 11 points in leading UST to early lead with the Lady Titans.

Ella Rodriguez shot eight points for the Lady Titans in their 41-37 beating of the National University Lady Bulldogs.

The other day, the National University Bullpups won over La Conscolacion, 71-49, in the senior division, while the University of Perpetual Help Altas demolished San Beda Red Lions, 83-61.

In the junior side, Josh Gallano drilled in 16 points as the University of Perpetual Help Junior Altas prevailed over First City Providential College of Bulacan, 73-63.

A total of 39 school teams are initially set to join the 24th Fr. Martin Cup summer tournament will begin on April 14, Saturday at the St. Placid gymnasium of the San Beda Manila campus in Mendiola.

Organizer Edmundo Badolato said the defending champion Diliman College Blue Dragons among the 12 squads expected to join the senior division.

Commissioner Robert de la Rosa added that there are nine squads, including current champion National University that have tentatively signed up in the women’s division.