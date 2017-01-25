UST escapes Baby Tams in UAAP basketball

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Cubs bounced back to beat the Far Eastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws, 54-52, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil-Flying V Center in San Juan on Tuesday.

Crispin Cansino finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and one assist to lead the Espana-based squad to victory. UST improved its win-loss record to 4-7.

Rayjhun Baquial registered nine markers and 12 boards while Inand Formillos and Jan Narvasa chipped in seven points each.

UST notched 34 percent in field goal shooting compared to Baby Tamaraws’ 27 percent.

Baby Tamaraws Xyrus Torres, Jack Gloria, and Jeffrey Sapinit finished with nine points apiece while Karl Baclay had seven markers.

In the other game, National University routed University of the East, 107-56, to regain the second solo spot.

John Clemente posted 15 points 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bullups.

Rhayyan Amsali had a double-double performance off 14 markers and 13 boards.

Niel Tolentino had 12 points while Karl Penano, Miguel Pangilinan, Michael Malonzo and Joshua Callejo contributed 10 points each also for NU.

Andrei Dulalia scored 20 points for the Junior Warriors as UE absorbed its 10th loss in 11 games.

In the third match, the Adamson Baby Falcons subdued the De La Salle Junior Archers, 78-51.