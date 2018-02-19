UST expels 8 law students over Atio’s hazing death

THE University of Santo Tomas (UST) has kicked out eight civil law students involved in the hazing death of law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd in September last year.

In a statement, the university confirmed that the committee tasked to investigate the the case found the eight law students guilty of violating the Code of Conduct and Discipline thus, it imposed the highest penalty of expulsion.

The Committee which was formed by the UST Rector on Sept. 19, 2017, is composed of six administrators and a representative from the Central Student Council. The university said the panel will continue its investigation “until all students who were involved in the hazing incident are held administratively liable.”

“The University reiterates its commitment to ferret out the truth, determine liability, and impose the appropriate sanctions. In the Eucharistic Celebrations held at the UST Faculty of Civil Law, at the Santuario de San Antonio during the wake and at the UST Chapel during the day of mourning for the death of Horacio, UST has always been one with the Castillo family in the steadfast call for everyone to pray and work together to achieve justice for Horacio and for truth to prevail,” it said in the statement.

The Senate Committee on Public Order earlier recommended the disbarment of UST Law Dean Nilo Divina and other alumni of the Aegis Juris Fraternity over the fatal hazing of Castillo.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate panel, called on the Supreme Court to discipline Divina and 17 other Aegis Juris members for their “grossly immoral conduct.”

The report submitted by the panel said the conduct shown by the Aegis Juris lawyers were “against the decency expected from lawyers and a mockery of the legal profession.”