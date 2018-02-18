UST expels 8 law students over death of hazing victim — report

THE University of Santo Tomas (UST) expelled eight civil law students involved in the hazing death of law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd last September, the University’s official publication, The Varsitarian, posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The expulsion came five months after Castillo died from injuries he sustained at the initiation rites of the Aegis Juris Fraternity.

In an interview on Friday, Castillo’s mother, Carminia, said she file a complaint against UST before the Vatican because of its alleged inaction on her son’s case.

Castillo died on September 17, 2017.

In its investigation, the Senate also recommended disbarment of UST Civil Law dean Nilo Divina. ARIC JOHN SY CUA