UST, FEU in UAAP beach volley semis

DEFENDING champion University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University stayed unscathed to claim the first two women’s semifinals berths in the UAAP Season 80 beach volleyball tournament late Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

Cherry Rondina and Caitlyn Viray overwhelmed University of the Philippines’ Diana Carlos and Ayel Estrañero, 21-7, 21-15, and Adamson University’s Bern Flora and Chrislyn Uy, 21-9, 21-14, to give the Tigresses a 5-0 card.

The Lady Tamaraws also picked up their fifth straight win, as Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza rolled the Lady Falcons, 21-12, 21-14, and University of the East’s Judith Abil and Angelica Dacaymat, 21-10, 21-7.

De La Salle and the Lady Maroons moved closer in completing the semifinals cast after ending their Day 3 assignments in joint third at 3-2.

The Lady Spikers’ Tin Tiamzon and May Luna turned back the Lady Warriors, 21-17, 21-16, and needed three sets to National University’s Roma Doromal and Audrey Paran, 17-21, 21-19, 20-18.

Estrañero and Carlos rebounded from an earlier loss to UST to beat Ateneo’s Bea de Leon and Jules Samonte, 21-17, 21-11, allowing UP to move closer to its first semis appearance since the pair of Aia del Mundo and Pau Genido made it to the post-season in 2012.

In the men’s division, the Bulldogs’ Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad upended the Falcons’ Paolo Pablico and JP Yulde, 21-13, 21-18, to stay perfect in four contests.

The Growling Tigers’ KR Guzman and Anthony Arbasto prevailed over the Blue Eagles’ Marck Espejo and Karl Baysa, 21-14, 21-13, while the Tamaraws’ Jude Garcia and Richard Solis topped the Green Spikers’ Carlo Sendo and Wayne Marco, 21-12, 21-16, to raise their records at 3-1.