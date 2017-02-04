UST, UP grad students bags Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda

Graduate students from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the University of the Philippines bagged the prestigious Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda, from Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF).

Gawad Julian Cruz Balmseda is the highest recognition conferred by the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino for outstanding thesis and dissertations in the sciences, mathematics, and social sciences using the Filipino language.

Christian Ezekiel Mananis Fajardo, from the University of the Philippines Diliman, bagged the prize for outstanding masteral thesis in Filipino with Ang Tira Bakal bilang (kon)Teksto ng Katawang Nagtatanghal.

Fajardo’s thesis was recognized for its role in enriching the knowledge regarding the Tira Bakal, a performance happening in San Fernando, Pampanga every Good Friday.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas’ Lovella Gamponio Velasco was recognized for her dissertation titled Ubbog ti Asin: Kuwento at Kuwenta ng mga Babaeng Mannurat. Her paper discussed the contributions of women writers from the province of Nueva Vizcaya and their role in bridging regional literature towards that of national literature.

Among the judges for the search were historians Jose Victor Torres and Michael Charleston Chua from De La Salle University and Jovino Miroy of Ateneo de Manila University.

The winners were awarded P100, 000 each and were given the option to be published under KWF’s Aklat ng Bayan series.

Aside from the awarding of Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda, KWF also inaugurated the Aklatang Balmaseda located at the 2nd Floor of the KWF building and launched the book Tulang Sakdal: Aral at Diwa ng Sakdalismo ni Dr. Marlon S. Delupio, the first recipient of the Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda in 2015.

Through the Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda, KWF seeks the intellectualization of the Filipino language in research and academic writing. Balmaseda, the award’s namesake, was one of Philippines poet, critic and scholar in Filipino. He also served as the third director of the Surian ng Wikang Pambansa, precursor to the now Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.

The 2018 Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda is now open and the deadline for registration and application is on September 29.