UST halts La Salle’s long winning run

Shela Mae Cadag scored the lone goal as University of Sto. Tomas (UST) snapped De La Salle University’s winning streak, 1-0, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s football tournament on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Cadag struck in the second half as the Lady Golden Booters ended the Lady Booters’ 23-game winning streak in the UAAP and the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League combined.

Soundly beating its finals foe last season, UST jumped atop the five-team table with six points on two wins against a loss.

“I’m very happy. This was probably the first time we won against La Salle in the UAAP during my time,” said UST head coach Aging Rubio, whose squad also posted its second straight win.

“There has been a lot of improvement in the players’ attitude. They really work hard,” added Rubio.

Defending champion La Salle fell to No. 4 with three points on a win and a defeat.

After a scoreless first half, the Taft-based squad got a chance at the goal when a UST defender committed a handball violation in the box. Goalkeeper Nicole Reyes, however, intercepted Shannon Arthur’s shot from the penalty spot.

Reyes’ crucial save shifted the momentum allowing UST to launch an attack.

Cadag finally nailed a goal off a Hazel Lustan assist in the 72nd minute en route to UST’s upset win.

Meanwhile, the match between Far Eastern University (FEU) and Ateneo De Manila University ended in a goalless draw.

The Lady Tamaraw Booters added four points to their tally and remained unbeaten but dropped to No. 2.

The Lady Blue Booters, on the other hand, stayed at No. 3 with four markers on a win and a draw against a loss.