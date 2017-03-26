UST holds Ateneo to 2-2 draw

University of Santo Tomas (UST) salvaged a 2-2 draw against Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday in Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s football at the FEU-FERN Field in Quezon City.

Trailing the match majority of the way, Tigresses were able to squeeze a point from the match and maintain their place at the No. 2 spot with a 3-1-2 (win-draw-loss) record.

Charissa Lemoran capped her solid showing for the Espana-based squad with a strike in the 83rd minute to peg the final score at the end of regulation.

Ateneo team skipper Camille Rodriguez drew the first blood in the 21st minute with a strike from a corner taken by teammate Nona Amoncio.

But UST refused to back down and tied the count at 1-all courtesy of Christelle Cleofe in third minute of stoppage time in the first half.

The Lady Eagles once again flaunted their dominant attacking stance after the break and reclaimed the lead in the 53rd minute on the second goal by Rodriguez.

UST attackers worked doubly hard in the remaining minutes and it paid off as Lemoran scored another goal for the Tigresses to salvage the draw.

Ateneo maintained its hold of the No. 3 spot with a 2-1-3 slate for seven points with three games left in the elimination round.