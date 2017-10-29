UST hosts Herbalife-backed sports national convention for students

Over 200 sports and wellness management students and educators from various higher education institutions around the country have convened to address the evolving demands of teaching sports and physical education during the 2nd National Convention of Pre–Service Physical Education Teachers and Sports and Wellness Management Students held at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavillion in Manila.

The program during three-day event was conceptualized based on enhancement activities, instructional materials development, research prospects and formation of National Pre-service Physical Education teacher and Sports and Wellness Management Organization.

The University of Santo Tomas-Institute of Physical Education and Athletics has partnered with Herbalife Nutrition for the nationwide gathering of physical education and sports management students in the country.

The global nutrition company has been supporting a number of top triathletes in the country as well as the Philippine Volcanoes.

The partnership with IPEA is part of Herbalife Nutrition’s continuous effort to bring awareness about sports nutrition to academe, according to Herbalife Philippines General Manager Rosalio Valenzuela.

“We always want to be in the forefront in terms of creating products for good nutrition. We have a long list of doctors and scientists. We have experts who look into that. We continue to innovate in terms of coming up with products for sports nutrition, wellness, healthy aging, or even for the skin. We have people who show great results of the products such as our athletes,” he said.

For his part, Prof. Jerome Porto, UST-IPEA Chairman, explained the importance of incorporating sports nutrition in the currila of students. “We need to educate our students about sports nutrition, because in the country we have a very significant figure in terms of malnutrition in the commu­nity…Kapag ang performance walang kaakibat na nutrition the performance will be affected. We believe that there should be a balance of nutrition, skills and mental training,” he added.

Herbalife Nutrition hosted a morning of activities starting with a healthy active lifestyle exercises with Coach Dwan Abantao. Coach Omar Paredes, first Filipino finisher of one of the world’s most difficult endurance race, Iskar Norseman Race, held in Norway, also conducted a lecture on sports nutrition.