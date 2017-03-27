UST inches closer to another UAAP overall title

Defending champion University of Santo Tomas (UST) is pulling away in the general championship race as it raised its score to 258 points moving closer to another overall title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

UST got 48 more points from four runner-up finishes in softball, baseball as well as men’s and women’s tennis.

The España-based squad earlier ruled the women’s athletics, men and women’s beach volleyball, men and women’s judo, men’s table tennis and men’s taekwondo and got runner-up trophies in men’s athletics, women’s table tennis, women’s taekwondo, poomsae and men’s fencing.

They also had third place in women’s fencing.

Former titlist De La Salle University is in far second with 211 points with titles in men’s basketball, women’s table tennis and poomsae; three second place awards in women’s basketball, men’s swimming and men’s table tennis; and five third place trophies in women’s beach volleyball, women’s swimming, women’s badminton, men’s athletics and men’s judo.

Running third is University of the Philippines with 181 points followed by Ateneo de Manila University (179), University of the East (135), National University (148), Far Eastern University (105) and Adamson University (76).

UP topped the women’s swimming and women’s badminton while Ateneo added the baseball crown to its collection.

The Blue Eagles also pocketed the men’s swimming crown.

UE, fresh from winning the men’s tennis title, topped the men and women’s fencing NU ruled the women’s basketball, men’s badminton and women’s taekwondo, and FEU dominated the men’s athletics.

Adamson finally barged into the gold-medal table after reigning supreme in softball.

There are three more remaining events this season – volleyball, chess and football.

The UAAP awards 15 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, eight for fourth, six for fifth, four for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth.