UST keen to keep lead

University of Sto. Tomas (UST) seeks to keep its lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football when it battles the skidding University of the East (UE) today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Golden Booters tangle with the Red Warriors in the closing game of the triple-header day at 4 p.m.

UST tries to break away from its closest competitor and former leader University of the Philippines (UP). Both the booters from España and Diliman have 13 points on a similar 4-1-0 win-draw-loss records, with the former only ahead through goal difference.

The Marjo Allado-mentored squad beat De La Salle University, 2-0, behind the first half strikes of Dexter Benecio and Steven Anotado last Sunday.

It was the second straight win for the UST side that kept a clean sheet after five outings.

UE, on the other hand, looks to stop a two-game losing slide, which came after a promising start to the season.

The Red Warriors absorbed back-to-back losses to La Salle (2-3) and Ateneo De Manila University (0-5), which caused them to drop to No. 7 with four points on a win and a draw.

Meanwhile, UP lock horns with La Salle in the curtain raiser at 9 a.m.

La Salle is out to snatch back the No. 3 spot from rival Ateneo. The bitter rivals hold an identical tally of nine points on 3-0-2 slates but the Blue Booters lead the Green Booters in goal difference.

In the 2 p.m. match, defending champion Ateneo is keen to establish a winning streak anew against the lowly Adamson University.

The cellar-dwelling Falcons are winless in five games and have only managed to score one goal so far.