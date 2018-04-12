UST, La Salle complete Final Four cast

IAN de Castro delivered the late winner as University of Santo Tomas (UST) rallied from a goal down to beat University of the East (UE), 2-1, and clinch a Final Four spot on Thursday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

De Castro netted his fifth goal of the season with a header from a Steven Anotado cross in the 88th minute to help the Growling Tigers secure semis qualification.

UST’s win also towed De La Salle University in the Final Four, turning the last two match days into a battle for ideal positions.

The Green Archers turned to Matthew Custodio’s second-half strike to prevail over National University, 2-1, in the morning match.

UST will make its third straight semifinals appearance as the España-based side is hoping to go all the way.

It was a painful loss for the Red Warriors, who are trying to make it to the Final Four via the backdoor.

UE scored first with Kent Galaura finishing off an assist from Jasper Absalon for a 1-0 lead after eight minutes of play.

The Tigers then leveled when Jean Clariño tipped a failed save by Warriors keeper Frank Rieza in the 55th minute.

La Salle, for its part, is returning in the post-season after a one-year absence.

Christian Zubiri broke the ice for the Archers in the 13th minute, before the Bulldogs equalized 19 minutes later with a Jekar Sullano header.

Custodio then delivered the 63rd minute goal to give De La Salle 20 points in the table.