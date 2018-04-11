UST, La Salle eye Final Four slots

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) and De La Salle University eye to complete the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s football Final Four cast against University of the East (UE) and National University (NU), respectively, today at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Growling Tigers take on the Red Warriors at 2 p.m., while the Green Archers play the Bulldogs in the 8 a.m. morning match.

University of the Philippines (UP) seeks to formalize its No. 1 ranking in the semifinals as it clashes with Far Eastern University (FEU) at 4 p.m.

UST is currently running third with 19 points, two points ahead of La Salle with 17. NU and UE, one off the fourth spot, are level with 16 points.

Losses by both the Bulldogs and the Red Warriors will eliminate them in the Final Four race, as both sides have only one match left after today.

The Tigers and the Archers are coming off a 1-1 standoff to split points last Sunday.

NU and UE kept their semis hopes alive following 1-0 victories over FEU and Adamson University, respectively, also last Sunday.

The Fighting Maroons, who secured qualification in the Final Four as early as March 15, are still unrelentless as ever.

Undefeated with 10 wins and two draws for 32 points, UP is four clear of defending champion Ateneo, which has 28 points in second spot.