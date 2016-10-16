UST, La Salle gun for win No. 5 in UAAP

Unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (UST) and De La Salle University will gunning for win No. 5 when the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) table tennis tournament begins on Monday at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

The UST Tigers swept the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 3-0, and carved out a 3-1 victory against the defending champions La Salle Green Archers. They also survived the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons on Saturday, 3-2.

“The performance of the UST men’s team was fine. In spite of the fact that four players were sick a day or two before the first day of the second round, and even on 1st day itself,” said UST head coach Jackson Que in a text message on Sunday.

Tigers Gil Ablanque, Alberto Bazar, Norielle Pantoja and Rian Maldia had flu, headache and slight fever which were caused by the rain.

“Still some adjustments have to be made. But for the time being, it is best for the whole team to rest and reflect on the previous games in preparation for the next succeeding games,” Que added.

UST will open the second round against the National University (NU) Bulldogs before facing Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons, and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles.

“In preparation for the games tomorrow, we are taking the time out today to rest and have the players recover from sickness,” the UST mentor shared.

In the women’s play, two-peat champions La Salle Lady Archers also hold a 4-0 slate as they blanked the UST Tigresses and the UP Lady Maroons, 3-0. They also dispatched the Adamson Lady Falcons and the NU Lady Bulldogs, 3-1.

The green-and-white squad will take on the FEU Lady Tamaraws then UE Lady Warriors, and the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

REALYN STEVENS