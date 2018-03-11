UST launches latest Hidalgo, Parfan books

The University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) creative writing center and publishing house recently launched The Thing with Feathers: My Book of Memories by essayist-fictionist Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo and Tilt Me and I Bend: Poems by poet Ned Parfan in an event aimed at showcasing the school’s resident writers and their newest works.

In a statement, UST described The Thing with Feathers, the latest collection of memoirs of former UST Publishing House and current UST Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies (CCWLS) director Hidalgo, as focused on “the writing life.”

“The book, which has more than 300 pages, is published by the UST Publishing House,” it said.

Hidalgo has written and edited dozens of books of fiction and creative nonfiction. She has won various prizes for her creative writing, including the Palanca Grand Prize for the Novel for her debut novel Recuerdo in 1996.

She currently teaches at the UST Graduate School.

Tilt Me and I Bend is the newest poetry collection of Parfan, a resident fellow of the CCWLS and member of the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters. Like Parfan’s previous poetry collection, The Murmur Asylum, his latest is published by the University of the Philippines Press.

Both books were launched at the eighth installment of the UST Authors Series, which promotes new books by the CCWLS’ resident fellows, and serves as a venue for the authors talk about their new works.