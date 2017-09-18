UST law student found dead; hazing eyed

A FIRST year law student from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) was found dead in Manila, an alleged victim of hazing, according to police and his father.

Horacio Castillo 3rd, 22, was found at the corner of H. Lopez Boulevard and Infanta Street in Balut, Tondo by one John Paul Solano, a medical technologist of San Lazaro Hospital at about 7:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Solano, 27, brought Castillo at about 11:45 a.m. to the Chinese General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Castillo was a resident of 6 Arguilla St., San Lorenzo Village in Makati City.

Police said the victim, about five-foot-seven in height, was clad in a white t-shirt with the words ‘Political Science University of Santo Tomas’ printed on it, blue jersey short pants, and was barefooted.

From the Chinese General Hospital, Castillo’s body was brought to the Archangel Funeral Homes for autopsy.

In a separate interview, the father of the victim, Horacio 2nd, told reporters that his son suffered hematoma on both upper arms while bruises and drippings from a candle were found in different parts of the body.

“He told us there will be an initiation, he will be asked to do something, but no harm will be involved,” he said.

On Friday, the older Horacio said that his son relayed the news to him that the initiation was over and the fraternity would welcome him as a new member on Saturday.

“He went to UST on Saturday and promised to be back Sunday morning,” the father, in tears, said at the Homicide Section of the Manila Police District (MPD) where he gave a sworn statement.

The father said that he and his wife started to worry when they did not receive any call on Sunday morning and that his son was not answering their calls and text messages.

“We tried calling him but his phone was off. This went on until Sunday 6 p.m. and my wife got worried because my son would usually call her and text her and now there’s not even a call or a text,” he said.

Asked why he suspected that his son was a victim of hazing, the father said his son left a pamphlet of Aegis Jvris. He said he tried to call the numbers on the pamphlet but that there was no response.

As of posting time, investigators are still determining those responsible for the death of the young law student.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, MPD spokesman, said investigators have started coordinating with university officials, particularly the law school. JIM PILAPIL