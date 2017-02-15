UST leads general championship race

University of Santo Tomas (UST) strengthened its hold of the top spot in the general championship race of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79.

UST recently won the women’s athletics crown then had runner-up finishes in men’s athletics and men’s fencing, and third-place trophy in women’s fencing, raising its score to a commanding 210 points.

So far, the Espana-based squad copped seven titles including the men and women’s beach volleyball, men and women’s judo, men’s table tennis and men’s taekwondo crowns on top of silver medals in women’s table tennis, women’s tae kwon do and poomsae.

The Growling Tigers are 29-point ahead of No. 2 De La Salle University (181 points) – owner of men’s basketball, women’s table tennis and poomsae titles.

La Salle also had three silver finishes—women’s basketball, men’s swimming and men’s table tennis; and five bronzes—women’s beach volleyball, women’s swimming, women’s badminton, men’s athletics and men’s judo.

University of the Philippines is in third with 155 points followed by Ateneo de Manila University (145), University of the East (113), National University (111), Far Eastern University (105) and Adamson University (51).

UP topped the women’s swimming and women’s badminton while Ateneo ruled the men’s swimming; UE dominated the men and women’s fencing; NU bagged gold in women’s basketball, men’s badminton and women’s tae kwon do; and FEU reigned supreme in men’s athletics.

There are six more remaining events this season—volleyball, chess, tennis, softball, baseball and football with La Salle looking defend the women’s volleyball, women’s chess and baseball titles.

The UAAP awards 15 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, eight for fourth, six for fifth, four for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth.