UST leads UAAP general championship race

University of Santo Tomas (UST) is still leading the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 general championship race with three more remaining sporting events this season, namely, volleyball, chess and football.

The España-based squad has so far collected 235 points highlighted by six championship, five runner-up trophies and three third-place finishes in different disciplines.

UST took the top honors in men and women’s judo, women’s beach volleyball, women’s tennis, women’s athletics and tae kwon do poomsae; placed second in men’s beach volleyball, men and women’s table tennis, men’s fencing and softball; and wound up third in women’s basketball, women’s swimming and men’s tae kwon do.

Former overall champion De La Salle University No.2 with 200 points while University of the Philippines (UP) is No.3 with 193 points.

La Salle dominated the women’s table tennis and women’s badminton events then settled for second in men’s basketball, men’s swimming, poomsae and baseball, and third in men and women’s tennis, men’s athletics, men and women’s fencing, and men’s judo.

UP is the only team in the league without a title so far but managed to snatch five second-place trophies (women’s swimming, men and women’s badminton, women’s fencing, and men’s tae kwon do), and six third-place trophies (women’s beach volleyball, men’s swimming, men’s table tennis, women’s athletics, women’s tae kwon do and women’s judo).

Ateneo de Manila University, champion in men’s basketball, men and women’s swimming and men’s judo, grabs the fourth spot with 188 points while UE, which claimed the gold medal in men and women’s fencing, and men’s tennis, is in fifth with148.

National University holds the sixth place with 135 points following its first-place finishes in women’s basketball, men’s beach volleyball, men’s table tennis, men’s badminton, and men and women’s tae kwon do while men’s athletics champion Far Eastern University grabs the seventh place with 95 points, and Adamson University, which swept the softball and baseball titles, is eighth with 78 points.

The UAAP awards 15 points to the champion, 12 to the runner-up, 10 to the third placer, eight to fourth, six to fifth, four to sixth, two to seventh and one to eighth.