UST leads UAAP general championship race

Defending champion University of Santo Tomas (UST) is leading the general championship race after the conclusion of five events in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79.

The Growling Tigers collected 124 points highlighted by their four championship trophies and a couple of runner-up finishes.

UST topped in the men and women’s beach volleyball, men’s table tennis, and men’s tae kwon do then placed second in the women’s tae kwon do and poomsae.

Former overall champion De La Salle University grabs the No. 2 spot with 104 points with two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

La Salle took the top honors in the women’s table tennis and poomsae, wound up second in the men’s swimming and men’s table tennis, and third in the women’s beach volleyball, women’s swimming and women’s badminton.

University of the Philippines, which dominated the women’s badminton and women’s swimming, and had third-place trophies in the men’s beach volleyball, men’s swimming, men’s badminton and poomsae, is in close third with 100 points.

Running fourth is National University with 90 points followed by Ateneo de Manila University in fifth (83), Far Eastern University in sixth (64), University of the East in seventh (25) and Adamson University in last place (23).

The Bulldogs bagged the men’s badminton and women’s tae kwon do crown, placed second in the men’s tae kwon do, and third in the men’s table tennis while the Blue Eagles retained the men’s swimming title, and placed second in the women’s swimming, men’s badminton and women’s badminton.

The Tamaraws had silvers in the men and women’s beach volleyball, and bronzes in the women’s table tennis and men’s tae kwon do while the Red Warriors and Soaring Falcons are still looking for their first podium.

The UAAP awards 15 points to the champion, 12 to the runner-up, 10 to the third placer, eight to fourth, six to fifth, four to sixth, two to seventh and one to eighth.

The remaining events in the first semester are judo scheduled in November, and the ongoing seniors basketball (men and women).

The second semester events are football, volleyball, tennis, fencing, chess, track and field, baseball and softball.