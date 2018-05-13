UST-Mindanao breaks ground in GenSan

The 407-year-old University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Sampaloc, Manila is now expanding to Southern Philippines with the groundbreaking and blessing of the UST campus in Mindanao at Barangay Ligaya, General Santos (GenSan) City.

The ceremony started with Bishop of Marbel Dinualdo Gutierrez officiating at the blessing of the campus site last April while UST Rector Herminio Dagohoy led the groundbreaking rites.

UST officials said that expansion of the oldest university in Asia to Mindanao is aimed at contributing to the development of the region. As one of the country’s top universities, UST will provide Catholic education to southern Philippines in keeping with the institution’s commitment to the professional and moral formation of its stakeholders who are vital to social transformation.

The UST-Mindanao campus in GenSan will offer programs under the School of Health Sciences, School of Business and Accountancy, School of Arts and Humanities, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Meanwhile, Fr. Dagohoy and Mayor Ronnel Rivera signed a memorandum of understanding for the General Santos Museum Content Development Project witnessed by UST Museum director, Fr. Isidro Abao and GenSan Museum technical working group chairman Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles.