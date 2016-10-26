UST, NU dominate UAAP Season 79 taekwondo

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) maintained its winning tradition in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines tae kwon do tournament after capturing its third consecutive men’s crown in Season 79 action on Tuesday night at the Blue Eagle Gym.

Not to be outdone is National University (NU), which captured its first-ever women’s title after a six-match elimination round sweep.

The Growling Tigers defeated University of the East (UE), 4-3, and University of the Philippines (UP), 6-1, in the final day to finish their season at 5-1.

The Bulldogs also ended up with five wins in six bouts after posting a 4-3 win over De La Salle University and a 7-0 rout of Ateneo.

But NU failed to complete a championship double, as the Bustillos-based jins lost to UST earlier in the eliminations which relegated them to second place.

It was the Tigers’ league-best 14th men’s crown overall, with middle-heavyweight Aries Capispisan, who was named the season Most Valuable Player (MVP), spearheading the charge.

Far Eastern University (FEU) finished third with a 4-2 card.

The Tamaraws bested the Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons via identical 4-3 scores to achieve a podium finish.

The Lady Bulldogs carved out a perfect season behind lightweight Shiryl Badol, who was adjudged as the tournament MVP.

NU defeated UP, 5-2, and De La Salle, 6-1, in the final day for an impressive 6-0 slate.

The Tigresses emerged as the runner-up for third straight season after wounding up a 4-2 via 6-1 win over deposed champion Lady Warriors and a 4-3 victory over the Lady Archers.

Behind Rookie of the Year Pauline Lopez, Ateneo achieved its first-ever podium finish by ending up in third place. The Lady Eagles are actually tied with the Lady Maroons at 3-3, but the Katipunan-based squad bagged the trophy by virtue of winner-over-the-other rule.

La Salle’s finweight Carlo Dionisio took the men’s Rookie of the Year honors.

In the juniors division, UE ruled for the fourth straight year.