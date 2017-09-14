UST, NU tossers prevail

EYA Laure led University of Santo Tomas to a 25-23, 27-25, 25-23 conquest of De La Salle-Zobel and grab the girls’ division lead on Thursday in the UAAP Season 80 high school volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Laure, who is on her final season for the Junior Tigresses, scored the match-clinching kill to complete the comeback from a 10-17 hole in the third frame to frustrate the Junior Lady Spikers.

National University, behind Faith Nisperos and Alyssa Solomon, opened its bid for a fourth straight title with an easy 25-4, 25-13, 25-8 victory over UP Integrated School.

Following up its 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 victory of UPIS in last Saturday’s opener, UST improved to 2-0 in the young season.

De La Salle-Zobel, which defeated Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-17, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, last Sunday, fell at 1-1.

Despite losing middle hitter Thea Gagate and Princess Ann Robles, the Bullpups remain solid as ever with their tremendous height advantage with Solomon and Nisperos leading the charge.

On Saturday, Adamson University rallied from an opening set loss to beat University of the East, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.

Action resumes on Sunday morning at the San Juan Arena.