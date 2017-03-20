UST opens title bids in softball, baseball

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) may have the bragging rights as the only team to beat Adamson University during its dominating six-year reign that featured a riveting 73-game winning streak.

But coach Sandy Barredo remains cautious of the Tigresses chances against the Lady Falcons when the UAAP Season 79 softball championship series begins at 8 a.m. today at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

UST will also begin their best-of-three series for the baseball crown against at 12 noon.

All eyes will be on pitcher Mary Ann Antolihao, who hopes to play well in front of a national TV audience this time to neutralize the Lady Falcons’ hitting.

The Tigresses, who dropped a 3-5 decision to the Lady Falcons in the Season 78 championship decider, also have a bevy of hitters in Mallows Garde, CJ Roa, Celestine Palma, Sheila Mae Perales and Lealyn Guevarra.

UST is eyeing for its first crown since the Aiza dela Torre-led squad emerged triumphant in the 2009-2010 season.

Adamson University, a 15-time champion, will rely on Angelie Ursabia, the league leader in homeruns with four, Delyrose Covarrubias, Florabele Pabiana, Krisha Cantor and pitcher Rifalayca Basa.

The Blue Eagles are eyeing for their fourth title in the last five years, while the Growling Tigers are gunning for a record 24th crown and the first in six years.

Graduating skipper Renzo Ramos will lead Ateneo along with Marco Mallari, Dino Altamonte, Christopher Hilario and ace pitcher Paulo Macasaet.

UST, which finally emerged from the shadows of National University and De La Salle, will lean on Jefferson Vergara, Kirk Peralta, Kristian Angeles, while Lesmar Ventura and Ian Llave are expected to take turns in the pitching department.