UST repeats over UE in UAAP football

University of Santo Tomas (UST) reasserted its dominance over University of the East (UE), 2-0, to open its second round campaign on a high note in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field in Quezon City on Thursday.

The Growling Tigers relied on their second half surge to repeat their 2-1 win over the Red Warriors in the first round.

Renz Gumban and Conrado Dimacali delivered the goals for UST, which improved to 3-1-4 (win-draw-loss) and handed UE its fifth loss against two draws and one win.

Gumban opened the scoring for the Growling Tigers five minutes after the break through a header off a well timed cross by teammate Darwin Busmion.

With momentum on their side, UST mounted a series of raids against UE’s defense and was rewarded with the goal by rookie Dimacali on a solo effort.

In the second game, De La Salle University played solidly in the final 45 minutes to post a 2-0 win over Adamson University, 2-0.

The Green Archers’ win avenged their 0-1 loss to the Soaring Falcons in their first meeting.

La Salle leaned on Nikko Villacin and Jed Diamante to register its second win of the season. The Green Archers handed Adamson its fifth straight loss.

Both teams started slow before the Green Archers stepped on the gas and drew the first blood with a header from Villacin off a free kick by Diamante in the 67th minute.

Diamante doubled the Green Archers’ lead with a screamer in the fourth minute of the added time to seal the win for the Taft-based team.