UST rules Unigames volley

University of Santo Tomas (UST) underscored its readiness for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) wars as it bagged the women’s title in the 2016 University Games volleyball tournament held in Dumaguete City.

The Tigresses posted an easy 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 win over Perpetual-Dumaguete City in the championship round with veterans EJ Laure and Cherry Ann Rondina leading the charge.

Also scoring for UST are Pamela Lastimosa, Marivic Meneses, Tin Francisco, Carla Sandoval, Patricia Rasmo and Dimdim Pacres.

UST made it to the finals by stunning reigning UAAP champion De La Salle University in the semifinals. The Lady Archers settled for bronze after beating University of the East in the battle-for-third match.

In athletics, Far Eastern University’s Janry Ubas pocketed three gold medals in the men’s division.

He ruled the high jump event in 1.90 meters, triple jump in 14.86 meters and long jump in 7.29 meters.

Elbren Neri won two gold medals for UST (men’s 1,500m, 4:14.54, and 800m,1:53.93) as well as his teammates Lambert Padua (men’s 5km walk) and Ernest John Obiena (men’s 110 hurdles).

Also earning gold medals for UST are Lovielyn Pamatian (women’s 800m and 400m), Aira Teodosio (women’s discuss throw) and Glaiza Salcedo (women’s 200m).

The other gold medalists are Felyn Dolloso of La Salle-Dasmarinas (women’s long jump and triple jump); University of the Philippines’s Diane Klein Ong (women’s 1,500m), Fei Vincent Mariano (men’s shot put) and Mariane Yorac (women’s high jump); and Rizal Technological University’s Jessie Mendoza (men’s 400m hurdles), Josephine Baloloy (women’s 400m hurdles and 100 hurdles) and Christine Villas (women’s 3km walk).