UP, UST settle for draw in UAAP

University of the Philippines (UP) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) settled for a 1-1 draw in a battle of top teams at the end of the first round in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

With the stalemate, the Maroon Booters solidified their hold of the top spot with 17 points built on five wins and two draws.

The Golden Booters, on the other hand, slid to No. 3 with 14 points on a 4-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

Jeremiah Borlongan netted the opening goal for the Diliman-based squad with a sharp strike in the 31st minute.

UP defender Javier Bonoan, however, committed an own goal after a scramble inside the box early in the second half.

Both teams’ attempts to find a match-winner fell in vain as the match wound up in a standoff.

Meanwhile, Ryan Haosen struck the game-winning goal as defending champ Ateneo De Manila University edged out Far Eastern University in a rematch of last year’s finals, 4-3, to snare the No. 2 spot.

Haosen scored in the 87th as the Blue Booters moved within their Katipunan rivals with 15 points on a 5-0-2 slate.

Gilbert Mendoza had a hat-trick for the Tamaraw Booters, who suffered their fourth loss and remained stuck at No. 7 with five markers on a 1-2-4 card.

In the last tiff of the day, University of the East ended the first round on a high as it blanked Adamson University, 2-0.

The Red Warriors jumped to No. 5 with their third win along with a draw against three defeats for 10 points.

The Soaring Falcons plummeted to their seventh setback in as many outings.