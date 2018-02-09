UST shoots down Soaring Falcons

Dexter Benecio pulled off a brace while Marvin Jake Bricenio scored his fourth goal of the season, as University of Sto. Tomas (UST) crushed Adamson University, 3-0, to keep the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Benecio struck twice in the first half while Bricenio punctuated the rout with another goal as the Golden Booters posted their second win in as many games.

UST is still on top of the eight-team table with six points and the highest goal difference.

Benecio first scored with a clinical finish on Renz Gumban’s pass in the 17th minute then doubled the lead for his team four minutes before the break.

Adamson was reduced to ten men in the first half’s added time after Jusuel Pilarca was handed a straight red card for punching a Thomasian player.

The España-based booters utilized their advantage as Bricenio converted Steven Anotado’s fine cross in the 68th to finish the rout.

It was a fitting follow-up to the Marjo Allado-mentored squad’s 4-1 demolition of last season’s runner-up Far Eastern University (FEU) during the season-opening match day.

The Soaring Falcons plummeted to a blowout loss in their season debut.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines posted a second straight win as well with a 3-0 beating of University of the East.

Kintaro Miyagi fired a brace and Jeremiah Borlongan netted the other goal as the Maroon Booters solidified their hold of No. 2 with six points.

The Red Warriors absorbed their first defeat, dropping them to No. 4 with three points on a season-opening win.

In the curtain-closer, De La Salle University had a rousing debut at the expense of FEU, 3-1.

The Green Booters leaned on the goals of Matthew Custodio, Christopher Lawless and Yoshihiro Koizumu to seize the victory that lifted them to No. 3.

The Tamaraw Booters fell to the cellar after their second straight setback.

In the juniors division, FEU-Diliman achieved an unprecedented eight-peat as it outgunned De La Salle-Zobel in a penalty shootout, 4-2 (1-1).

Most Valuable Player and Best Striker Gio Pabualan scored the title-clinching shot from the penalty spot to extend the Baby Tamaraws’ supremacy dating back to Season 73.

Pabualan and team captain Orlan Togores became the only six-time champions in the UAAP juniors history.