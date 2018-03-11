UST snatches first finals slot in UAAP women’s football

University of Sto. Tomas (UST) clinched the first finals berth as it routed defending champion De La Salle University, 5-2, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s football tournament on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Charisa Lemoran and Shela Mae Cadag each fired a brace while MJ Indac scored the other goal as the Lady Golden Booters booked a return trip to the finals.

With 16 points on a 5-1-1 win-draw-loss record, UST already secured at least a top two spot midway through the second round.

The Aging Rubio-mentored lady booters also solidified their bid to bring the women’s trophy back to España after six years. The win is a fitting follow-up to their 1-0 first round stunner over La Salle.

Hans Peter Smit and his Lady Booters, on the other hand, dropped to No. 3 with 12 markers on a 4-0-2 slate.

Dictating the pace right from the get-go, UST netted the opening goal in the 20th minute as Lemoran converted through a clinical finish.

Indac doubled the lead shortly after the restart then Cadag made it a comfortable 4-0 cushion with sharp shots in the 52nd and 78th minutes.

Shannon Arthur pulled one back for La Salle in 86th before Lemoran nailed UST’s last goal in the first minute of injury time. Kyla Inquig scored another consolation goal for the Taft-based team.

Meanwhile, the spitfire duo of Aloha Bejic and Jovelle Sudaria towed Far Eastern University to a 3-0 romp over University of the Philippines, keeping their finals hopes alive.

Bejic struck twice while Sudaria notched the opener as the Lady Tamaraws stayed in contention with 12 points on a 3-3-1 card.

Far Eastern U overtook La Salle at No. 2 anchored on a higher goal difference but the latter still has two games to play.

The also-ran Lady Maroon Booters fell to their sixth setback in as many outings.