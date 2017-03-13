UST softball, baseball teams enter finals

VETERAN pitcher Mary Ann Antolihao responded well as University of Santo Tomas (UST) completed a reversal of twice-to-beat National University, 2-0, to force a finals rematch with Adamson University on Monday in the UAAP softball tournament at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

Antolihao tallied five strikeouts while CJ Roa had two RBIs in the first inning to help the Tigresses beat the Lady Bulldogs for the second time in the Final Four.

In baseball, UST sealed its first championship appearance in six years with a 9-4 victory over Ateneo at the end of the eliminations Sunday.

The Growling Tigers (7-2) will face the Blue Eagles (7-3) in the best-of-three title series at 8 a.m. on March 21 at the same venue.

Third-ranked UST also defeated NU, 2-0, in the softball semis opener last Saturday.

The Tigresses will have a chance of ending the Lady Falcons’ six-year reign in the best-of-three championship series at 12 noon on March 21.

Adamson, the No. 1 team in the elims, bested University of the Philippines, 2-1, in the other semifinals pairing.

UST mentor Sandy Barredo hopes that his Tigresses will regain the title the España-based batters last won in 2010 and rebound from last year’s narrow loss to the Lady Falcons.

Antolihao will have an interesting pitching duel with Adamson University’s Rifayca Basa.

UST clinched the remaining title round slot in baseball, as La Salle fell short of its back-to-back bid despite a 9-5 win over UP.

The Green Batters, who wound up at 6-4, had a chance to force a playoff for the No. 2 spot but the Tigers played with a sense of urgency to make a return trip to the Finals.

Games March 21

(Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium)

8 a.m. – AdU vs UST (Softball Finals)

12 noon – ADMU vs UST (Baseball Finals)