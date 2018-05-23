UST suspends recognition of fraternities, sororities as probe on death of law freshman continues

EIGHT months after the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horatio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, the school’s office for student affairs suspended its recognition of all fraternities, sororities and similar organizations on campus effective in August.

In a memorandum, a copy of which was posted by student publication The Varsitarian on Twitter and Facebook, Ma. Socorro Guan Hing, director for student affairs, asked its students not to join these organizations.

“All students are likewise directed not to join fraternities, sororities or any unrecognized student organizations pursuant to the Code of Conduct and Discipline”, she said.

Castillo, a law freshman, died in hazing rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity in September 2017.

Some of the alleged perpetrators are now in police custody.

Below is a copy of the memo:

ENRIQUE M. AGCAOILI