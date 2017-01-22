UST takes home Ang Liga title

University of Santo Tomas (UST) edged Ateneo de Manila University, 1-0, (ADMU) to bring home the crown in the 14th season of Ang Liga on Sunday at the Moro Lorenzo Field in Quezon City.

The Growling Tigers completed their fairytale run in this year’s collegiate pre-season football tournament with a slim win over the Blue Eagles in the latter’s home field.

Renz Gumban sank the only goal of the contest in the first minute of added time for the first half to give their side the upper hand with 45 minutes left in regulation.

During the game, both squads began their assaults on either end with quick pace, with each squad hoping to take over the driver seat in the initial minutes of the affair

The Blue Eagles scrambled their offense in the second half to level the score but they were unable to unlock their opponent’s back line until the final whistle.

Consequently, the Growling Tigers earned their berth to the finals with a 3-2 triumph over collegiate champions University of the Philippines (UP) in added extra time of their semifinal bout at the San Beda College Field on Saturday.

AJ Pasion took the opening blow for UST with a strike in the 15th minute to give their side a 1-0 advantage going into the halftime intermission.

The Fighting Maroons came back in the first minute of the second half courtesy of the shot by team captain and Azkals standout Daniel Gadia.

UST once again regained the upper hand with a strike by Gumban in the 63rd minute but negated with a shot by Gadia in the 87th minute, sending the game into overtime.

Aljireh Fuchigame placed the final marker in the victory of the men from Espana after being left unmarked to send the ball to the back of the net in the 93rd minute.

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champions UP ended their campaign with the second runner up trophy while National University is the third runners up.

Meanwhile, the reserve team of UP will be facing Emilio Aguinaldo College in the championship of the second division while Malayan Colleges Laguna and Don Bosco Technical College will be facing off for the third place plum next week.