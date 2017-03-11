UST topples UE, Ateneo stays on top

University of Santo Tomas (UST) bucked a sluggish start to down University of the East (UE), 25-21, 25-15, 25-23, on Saturday and extend its winning streak to four games in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball competition at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pam Lastimosa posted seven kills and three service points for 10 points, while Christine Francisco had a block, three service points and six kills for 10 points to lead the Tigresses of head coach Kungfu Reyes, whose wards improved to a 5-3 win-loss record to tie National University (NU) for third to fourth spots.

The Lady Warriors controlled the early going of the game, taking a 12-6 lead after a back-to-back outside violations of the Tigresses. UST retaliated with an 11-3 attack to seize the advantage, 21-17, on EJ Laure’s attack against UE’s net defense.

UST didn’t relinquish the lead to secure the opening set. The Tigresses, then, turned unstoppable in the second set as the Tigresses zoomed to a 21-12 cushion after Lastimosa’s kill and they were never threatened since then to get a 2-0 set edge.

The Lady Warriors, who fell to 1-7 win-loss record, fought gallantly in the third set, tying the count to 20-all on Mary Anne Mendrez’s kill. But UST finished strong to sweep UE in the match.

Shaya Adorador led UE with 10 kills and three service points for 13 points.

In the second game, Ateneo de Manila University cruised to its seventh win after blasting University of the Philippines, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15.

The Lady Eagles stayed on top with 7-1 while the Lady Maroons fell to 4-4.

In the men’s side, UE survived Adamson University, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-18, 16-14, to end a 35-game losing streak dating back Season 76. The Warriors improved to 1-7 win-loss record behind Edward Camposano’s 20 points highlighted by 18 attacks.

The Falcons dropped to 2-6.

NU scored its sixth consecutive win by dismantling UST, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18, to post a 6-1 win-loss record and strengthened its hold of the second spot behind undefeated league-leading Ateneo De Manila University (8-0) in the men’s second game.