UST, UE collide

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas seeks to tie with idle National University in the fourth spot as it plays University of the East today in the UAAP Season 79 men’s football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field.

Jason Rafol and AJ Pasion, who had three and two goals this season, will spearhead the Growling Tigers attack in the 2 p.m. match with the Red Warriors.

De La Salle and Adamson University will also try to open their second round bids on a positive note in the day’s other fixture at 4 p.m.

UST tallied two wins, one draw and four losses in the first round, as coach Marjo Allado is looking forward to a better effort in this crucial stage of the season.

Running fifth in the table with seven points, the Tigers are three off the Bulldogs and a victory will boost the España-based booters bid of making it to the Final Four.

Krysler Opeña and Mar Diano, who netted two goals apiece in the season, will lead the way for UE.

The Warriors are level with the Green Archers with five points, but are in seventh place by virtue of goal difference.

It was a disappointing first round for De La Salle, one of pre-season favorites, which could only show a 1-2-4 win-draw-loss slate.

One of those defeats by the Archers are against the Falcons, 0-1, with rookie Ejike Ugwoke delivering the winner.

For Adamson University, which only has three points to show, there’s no way but to improve from its last place standing in the first round.