UST wins UAAP general championship anew

University of Sto. Tomas (UST) has won the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) general championship anew in the 80th season of the premier collegiate league.

UST bested its rivals in the eight-school association for the third straight year and 42nd time in the league’s history.

The Growling Tigers grabbed six gold, seven silver and three bronze medals for a total of 283 points this season.

The España-based team ruled women’s beach volleyball, women’s tennis, women’s athletics, tae kwon do poomsae (form competition) and two divisions of judo.

De La Salle University finished second with 269 points built on 4-5-6 gold-silver-bronze tally followed by University of the Philippines with 234 points on a 1-4-7 tally.

Ateneo narrowly missed the podium as it finished fourth with 230 points followed by National University with 179 points highlighted by eight gold, and University of the East with 168 points.

Season host Far Eastern University finished seventh with 151 points while Adamson University finished last with 101 points.