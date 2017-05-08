UST wins UAAP general championship

University of Santo Tomas (UST) bagged the general championship of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 —its 41st overall title in the prestigious collegiate league in the country.

The Growling Tigers earned a total of 296 points highlighted by seven titles, nine runner-up trophies and one third-place finish.

UST topped the women’s athletics, men and women’s beach volleyball, men and women’s judo, men’s table tennis and men’s tae kwon do then placed second in the men’s athletics, women’s table tennis, women’s tae kwon do, poomsae, men’s fencing, softball, baseball, and men and women’s tennis; and third in the women’s fencing.

Fresh from winning the women’s volleyball and women’s football crowns, De La Salle University took the No. 2 spot with 251 points as it also ruled the men’s basketball, women’s table tennis and poomsae.

The Green Archers also took silvers in the women’s basketball, men’s swimming and men’s table tennis; and bronzes in the women’s beach volleyball, women’s swimming, women’s badminton, men’s athletics, softball, men’s tennis and men’s judo.

Ateneo de Manila University improved to third place overall with 230 points with titles in the men’s volleyball, men’s swimming, baseball and men’s football; second place in the women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s swimming, men and women’s badminton, women’s fencing and men’s judo; and third in the women’s tae kwon do and women’s football.

University of the Philippines wound up fourth with 207 followed by National University (170), Far Eastern University (141), University of the East (137) and Adamson University (82).

UP dominated the women’s swimming and women’s badminton and placed third in the men’s beach volleyball, men’s swimming, women’s tennis, men’s badminton, women’s athletics, men’s fencing, poomsae, women’s judo and men’s football while NU reigned supreme in the women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s badminton, women’s tae kwon do and men’s chess, second in the men’s volleyball and men’s tae kwon do, and third in the men’s table tennis and softball.

FEU won the gold in the men’s athletics and women’s chess while UE bagged the top honors in the men’s tennis, and men and women’s fencing, and Adamson secured the softball title.

The UAAP awarded 15 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, eight for fourth, six for fifth, four for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth.