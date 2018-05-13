Usurper ousted

THE 8-6 Supreme Court decision that ousted Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice is truly unprecedented, being the first time the appointment of a magistrate was declared null and void.

The facts of the case show Sereno violated the law that requires all government employees to disclose, every year, their statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs).

Throughout her 20-year career as law professor at the University of the Philippines and legal counsel for an international arbitration case, Sereno submitted only 11 SALNs; some of the SALNs on file bore signs of irregularities.

That was why when she applied to replace Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was removed from office by an impeachment court in 2012, Sereno couldn’t comply with the requirement that she submit 10 years’ worth of SALNs, set by the Judicial and Bar Council that screens judiciary nominees.

Sereno sought an exemption, claiming her government stint was truncated by private practice. President Benigno Aquino 3rd went ahead and appointed her chief justice in August 2012.

The Latin quo warranto translates to “by what warrant” or “by what authority,” a nuance lost on the noisy and rabid critics of the Supreme Court ruling. The same critics are also lazy and misinformed, if we may add, polluting the public discourse by condemning the ponencia of Associate Justice Noel Tijam without even reading a word of it.

The ruling, we daresay, represents a victory for the rule of law in this country, against a section of the elite, for whom the law is flexible or bendable, and subject to their political aims.

These elites, at Aquino’s behest, succeeded in the blitzkrieg impeachment of Corona for an act of omission on his SALN that, until his politically motivated conviction in 2012, did not amount to an impeachable offense.

With the discovery of irregularities in the appointment of Sereno, these same elites mounted an emotionally charged campaign and turned the bible-thumping magistrate into some sort of Joan of Arc.

Innocent, however, is the last word that could be used to describe Sereno.

Based on the facts that surfaced during oral arguments, Sereno was dishonest about her SALNs and a habitual violator of the law on the disclosure of wealth. By law, a member of the judiciary must be a person of proven integrity; at the time of her appointment, Sereno was wanting of it.

By what authority, then, did Aquino appoint Sereno after his open campaign to kick out Corona? None.

The unprecedented ruling followed an unprecedented offense – the appointment of a dishonest and unqualified person to become head of the third branch of government.

We give the last word to Tijam’s epilogue, for the benefit of those who have not read the decision:

“The foregoing discourse thins down to a public officer’s accountability to the public. The very purpose and nature of public office is grounded upon it being a public trust. A public officer who is not truthful, not forthright, in complying with the qualifications to public office, perforce, has not legally qualified, was not legally appointed, and consequently, has not legally assumed the said public office. The passage of time will not cure such invalidity of holding public office, much less, foreclose the right and duty of the government, the keeper of the said public office, to oust and remove the usurper.”