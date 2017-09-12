UTP bares new incentive program for PH netters

Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) will give top Filipino junior netters a chance to compete internationally with its new incentive program.

UTP founding member Jean Henri Lhuiller bared one of UTP’s plans in order to promote and improve the skills level of high-ranked junior tennis players in the country.

“This incentive program is part of UTP’s continuous campaign to support tennis in the Philippines and help Philippine-based tennis players get world-class training and experience so that we may achieve our ultimate goal of developing tennis players that would excel in worldwide rankings,” said Lhuiller in an interview.

At the end of the year, the top four boys and top four girls of the under 14, under 16, and under 18 categories will be selected to represent the Philippines in various international tournaments.

Under 14 national teams will get to play at least one Asian Tennis Federation Junior tournament in Southeast Asia while the U16 and U18 national team members will be sent to at least one International Tennis Federation group-5 junior tournament in the region.

“We see a lot of potentials in our tennis players and we hope that through this initiative, they will have renewed motivation and inspiration to do better and improve their skills even more,” Lhuiller added.

Meanwhile, the top eight players ranked in the UTP for 16 under and 14 under girls division will have a chance to join the round-robin qualifying tournament of the Women’s Tennis Association Future Stars which is slated from September 22 to 24 at Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig.

Winners of the event will represent the country at the WTA Future Stars main event in Singapore before the year ends.