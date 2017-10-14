UTP bares plans to improve PH tennis

Newly established Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) declared its objective to improve PH tennis during the media launch on Thursday night at the Makati Sports Club.

“We have formed UTP to better promote tennis and develop world class Filipino players and see them compete in the Grand Slams,” said founding member and tennis aficionado Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Lhuiller, the president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuiller, is known as a major organizers of tennis tournaments in the country.

UTP, which is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as a sports association, is a non-stock and non-profit organization operated by the National Lawn Tennis Association.

Among its key stakeholders are Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sen. Sonny Angara, Randy Villanueva, Julito Villanueva, Gerard Maronilla, and Jackie Tomacruz.

“We realized that for the organization to grow and be effective, it needs to be inclusive and involve all the tennis stake­holders,” said Castro,

Lhuiller said the UTP aims to list up 50,000 members, conduct nationwide tennis clinics and camps, hold grassroots development workshops, launch incentive programs, build tennis center and stage multiple tennis events.